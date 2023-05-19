‘Still a long way to go’, know what DK Shivakumar said after becoming deputy CM?

The ongoing tussle over the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka is over. Siddaramaiah the next Chief Minister of the state and DK Shivakumar Will be deputy CM. Here, as soon as the situation becomes clear, the preparations for the coronation of Siddaramaiah have started. Preparations are underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is to take place on May 20.

Still a long way to go – DK Shivakumar

On the other hand, when reporters asked the newly elected Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, whether he was happy with his position, he said, ‘Why should I be sad? Still a long way to go. Let us tell you that DK Shivakumar’s name was being taken along with the newly-elected CM Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka CM race, but the Congress high command once again handed over the reins of Karnataka to 76-year-old former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar Was made Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivkumar agreed to the post of deputy CM after Sonia’s intervention

It is being told that after the intervention of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, DK Shivkumar got ready for the post of Deputy CM. The uproar in the Delhi Congress continued throughout the day on Wednesday. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah’s meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala continued till late night. Then Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were persuaded on this formula.

Shivakumar can also be entrusted with the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister and some important departments.

Shivakumar, who is called the troubleshooter of the Congress in Karnataka, comes from the Vokkaliga community. He has been serving as the President of the State Congress Committee for the last three years. He has also been a cabinet minister in the last few Congress governments in the state. Congress sources said that along with giving the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister to Shivkumar, some important portfolios can also be assigned to him.

