Stir in the crypto currency market, bitcoin fell below 25 thousand dollars

New Delhi, 15 June (Hindustan Times). There is a commotion like situation in the crypto currency market today. In terms of market cap, every crypto currency included in the top 10 seems to be trading with a decline today. Out of these 10 crypto currencies, 8 crypto currencies are seen trading today with a fall of 2 to 7 percent.

The world’s largest and most popular crypto currency Bitcoin has declined by more than 4 percent today, due to which this virtual currency has slipped below the level of 25 thousand dollars. Similarly, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum has also slipped today with a weakness of 6.30 percent to reach the level of $ 1,635.37.

The biggest thing is that today there is no sign of growth in any of the top 10 crypto currencies. If we talk about the overall crypto currency market, then the global market cap of crypto currency has declined by 4.08 percent during the last 24 hours. At present, the global market cap of crypto currency has reached the level of $ 1.02 lakh crore i.e. about Rs 87.05 lakh crore.

According to Coin Market Cap, an authorized company trading crypto currency in India, by 5 pm Indian time, the price of 1 bitcoin had fallen by 4.22 percent to reach the level of $ 24,885.40 i.e. Rs 20.46 lakh. Apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum, other major crypto currencies traded with weakness of Tether 0.31 percent, BNB 5.36 percent, USD Coin 0.03 percent, XRP 6.31 percent, Cardano 6.91 percent, Dogecoin 2.08 percent, Tron 4.21 percent and Solana 3.24 percent till 5 pm. Was doing.

Despite the fall in the price of the top 10 cryptocurrencies according to Coin Market Cap, there has been an increase in transactions in the cryptocurrency market during the last 24 hours of trading. During this period, about $ 4,029 crore i.e. about Rs 3.31 lakh crore worth of crypto currency has been transacted. This level of transactions has been higher by 33.26 percent as compared to the previous day. After buying and selling in today’s business, the position of bitcoin in the crypto currency market decreased by 0.07 percent. Due to this, the share of bitcoin in the crypto currency market has also decreased to 47.55 percent.