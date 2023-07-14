Stock market created history again, Sensex-Nifty created double record of boom

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). The domestic stock market once again created history on Friday. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices not only made a record of all-time high today, but also made a record of closing at the highest ever level.

Today, during the whole day’s trading, the stock market maintained its pace with a slight gain, but due to the strong buying in the last half an hour of trading, it made a new record of speed. The Sensex closed up by 0.77 per cent and the Nifty by 0.78 per cent after the whole day’s buying and selling.

In today’s trade, IT sector led the market’s uptrend. BSE’s IT index closed with a gain of 4.03 per cent due to vigorous buying in the IT sector. Apart from this, Telecom and Metal Index also managed to close with a strength of more than 1 percent today. Despite the rise in today’s business, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed in the red zone with a fall. Midcap index ended today’s trade with a loss of 1 percent and Smallcap index 1.14 percent.

Today, due to the boom in the market, the wealth of the stock market investors increased by more than Rs 2.87 lakh crore. The market capitalization of listed companies on BSE increased to Rs 298.64 lakh crore (provisional) after today’s trade, while their market capitalization was Rs 295.77 lakh crore on the previous trading day i.e. Thursday. In this way, investors got benefit of about Rs 2.87 lakh crore from today’s business.

Today, in the day’s trading, there was active trading in 3,567 shares on BSE. Of these, 2,228 scrips closed with gains, while 1,191 scrips declined, while 148 scrips closed without any movement. Active trading took place in 2,043 scrips on NSE today. Of these, 1,386 shares closed in the green mark by earning profit and 657 shares closed in the red mark by taking losses. Similarly, out of 30 stocks included in Sensex, 19 stocks closed with gains and 11 stocks closed down, while out of 50 stocks included in Nifty, 32 stocks closed in green mark and 18 stocks closed in red mark.

The BSE Sensex today opened at a level of 65,775.49 points with a gain of 216.60 points. The index declined as selling pressure developed in the opening session. During the whole day’s trading, this index was seen trading under pressure with a slight gain. A little before 3 o’clock, the Sensex jumped 600.90 points to reach its all-time high of 66,159.79 with the support of vigorous buying in the market. After the whole day’s trading, the index gained 502.01 points to end today’s trade at 66,060.90 points.

Like the Sensex, the NSE Nifty started trading today at a level of 19,493.45 points with a gain of 79.70 points. Due to selling pressure after the market opened, Nifty was also seen trading with a slight gain. Heavy buying in the last half an hour of trading helped the index too and it jumped 181.60 points to hit a new all-time high of 19,595.35. After day-long buying and selling, the Nifty closed at 19,564.50 points, up 150.75 points.

TCS 5.21 per cent, Tech Mahindra 4.54 per cent, Infosys 4.46 per cent, LT Mindtree 4.08 per cent and HCL Technology 3.80 per cent included in the list of today’s top 5 gainers after day-long buying and selling in the market. Happened. On the other hand, HDFC Life 1.55 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 1.30 per cent, Power Grid Corporation 1.25 per cent, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories 0.98 per cent and Titan Company 0.95 per cent added to the list of top 5 losers today.