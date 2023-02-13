Stoltenberg announced NATO’s readiness to become part of the negotiation decisions on Ukraine

The North Atlantic Alliance can make efforts to create guarantees for Kiev and become part of the negotiating decisions on Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on February 13 at a press conference before a meeting of the defense ministers of the member countries of the alliance.

Stoltenberg noted that the format of guarantees has not yet been determined, but it can be said with confidence that all necessary efforts will be made on this issue.

“Regarding international agreements, guarantees, agreements. We can be part of international negotiating solutions. <…> I will not discuss what framework they can take, but any international agreements in which NATO allies provide any guarantees are absolutely possible, ”Stoltenberg emphasized.

He also added that the current stage of the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a “logistics war” and called for military equipment and ammunition to be sent to the Ukrainian army as soon as possible.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western supplies to Kyiv and pointed out that they could lead to a serious escalation of the conflict.

Earlier, on February 1, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed confidence that the statements about the supply of fighter jets by the EU countries to Kiev would increase the “irrepressible appetite of the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky” and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

