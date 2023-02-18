The risk of an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict for the North Atlantic Alliance now cannot be compared with the danger of a Russian victory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday, February 18.

“Many are wondering if military assistance to Ukraine carries the risk of escalating the conflict. I can say that there are no risk-free options. But the risk of victory [президента России Владимира] Putin is much higher,” said Stoltenberg, who spoke at a security conference in Munich.

Later that day, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev commented on Stoltenberg’s words, noting that such statements testify to the hatred and fear of representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance towards Russia.

Two days earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Channel One that there was now an unbridled escalation in Ukraine from the United States and other capitals. He drew attention to the fact that there is no uncontrolled escalation on the Russian side, Moscow is acting measuredly.

On February 11, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar urged the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. He believes that Kyiv’s allies should find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the death and destruction.

On Feb. 7, Florida Congressman Matt Goetz stressed at a House meeting that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine in order to fuel the conflict even more. He believes that the Joe Biden administration is breaking its own “red lines” day by day, pumping Kyiv with more modern and powerful weapons.

On February 1, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said that Kyiv would sit down at the negotiating table if Washington so desired. She also noted that the States are not interested in ending the conflict, but in its escalation, and the increase in arms supplies to Kyiv is proof of this.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass