Stop playing Ranji Trophy Sunil Gavaskar classed the selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

After the announcement of the Indian team for the West Indies Test and ODI series, the matter of ignoring some players is gaining momentum. one of the names sarfaraz khan Ka, who has done well in the last few Ranji seasons. The decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to exclude Cheteshwar Pujara and not select Sarfaraz Khan is being criticized a lot. former great players of india Sunil Gavaskar He is one of those who is not happy with the decision of the selectors.

Scored three centuries in the last Ranji season

Sunil Gavaskar heavily criticized the selection committee for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan’s domestic performance. Even advised the batsman to stop playing Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz has a great record in Ranji Trophy. He scored 556 runs in six matches at an average of 92.66, including three centuries, in the 2022–23 campaign. The right-handed batsman scored 982 runs in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy campaign at an average of 122.75, including four centuries.

The average is more than 90 for the last 3 seasons

In a conversation on India Today, Gavaskar admitted with surprise that he did not know what else Sarfraz needed to do to be selected in the Indian national team. He said, ‘Sarfaraz Khan is scoring at an average of 100 in the last three seasons. What does he have to do to get selected in the team? He may not be in the XI, but you can pick him in the team.

Sarfaraz scored 3505 runs in first class cricket

He said tell him that his performance is getting recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for red ball game too. Gavaskar clearly said that the criteria for selection in the Test team should be Ranji and not IPL. In his first-class career, Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches at an average of 79.65, including 13 centuries.