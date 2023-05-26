Storm and rain in Jharkhand power supply stalled in many areas, black out in these three districts

Ranchi: After the storm, power supply has come to a standstill in Hazaribagh, Koderma and Chatra districts. In Dhanbad too, the power supply system has broken down in large areas. In these districts, many trees and electric poles were uprooted in the storm that came after noon on Thursday. Wires were broken at many places. Due to rains at many places in Ranchi in the afternoon, power supply was stopped from all feeders for safety reasons.

During this the power remained off for one to two hours. A tree fell on 33 thousand KV line in Bedo. Due to this, power supply was stalled in Bedo, Ratu Chatti areas till late evening. According to the power headquarters, there was a sudden drop in the demand for electricity due to disruption in power supply in these four districts. Normally, there is a demand of 2500 to 2600 MW of electricity every day in Jharkhand. After Thursday afternoon, this demand came down to 1600 MW.

Let us inform that on Thursday, there was rain and hailstorm in many parts of the state including the capital Ranchi. The roofs of kutcha houses were blown away due to the strong wind blowing at many places. Trees were uprooted in many places. At the same time, six people died in different places due to lightning. here. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thundershowers in many areas of the state till May 27. Here in Ranchi, there has been a decrease in the maximum temperature after light rain.