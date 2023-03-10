Storm Larissa leaves the UK covered in snow

March 10 - BLiTZ. Great Britain was covered with snow because of the storm, which received the name "Larisa", according to Sky News.

Due to bad weather, many kilometers of traffic jams formed on the roads. So, the traffic jam on the M62 road between Liverpool and the city of Kingston upon Hull has already stretched for 13 km.

Storm causes 500,000 Americans without power, 13 dead March 5, 2023 at 04:58

Cold snaps and snowfalls are expected to be the heaviest in the UK this winter, forecasters warn.

Earlier it was reported that due to the storm, 500 thousand Americans without electricity, 13 died.

The states most affected by the disaster were Kentucky and Michigan, in each of which more than 200 thousand people remain without electricity. Tennessee and Ohio were also hard hit.