Storm rained from the sky in Bihar, 22 people died due to cold, CM expressed grief

In Bihar, 22 people died in different districts due to cold wave on Tuesday. These include five in Rohtas, three in Jehanabad, two each in Gaya and Buxar, one each in Aurangabad and Kaimur, three in Jamui, two in Banka, two in Bhagalpur and one in Katihar. Expressing grief over the deaths due to lightning, CM Nitish Kumar has directed to give compensation.

Rajkumari Devi in ​​Naga Toli village of Rohtasgarh panchayat of Rohtas block of Rohtas district, Kamta Sharma in Bensagar of Karakat block and Valmiki Singh in Hariharpur village, Kishore Pappu Kumar in Padariya village of Suryapura police station area and buffalo grazing in Maniyari village of Karghar police station area Vimla Devi lost her life. Here, in Bensagar, many people got scorched when a Peepal tree fell on it. On the other hand, Arjun Paswan and Titaibigha village three died in Hulasganj of Jehanabad district, southern village of Kako police station area.

Two people died in Neemchak Bathani and Konch of Gaya district. Here, in two villages of Sikraul police station area of ​​Buxar district, two people including a woman died on the spot due to thunderbolt. On the other hand, a 53-year-old laborer died after being hit by lightning in Dumra village of Haspura police station area of ​​Aurangabad. Vikrama Yadav, who was grazing cattle in Kaimur’s Mohania, died due to cold and three girls including two sisters were scorched. Here, three people died in Jamui, two in Banka, two in Bhagalpur and one in Katihar.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the death due to lightning

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death due to lightning in the state. Along with this, the officers have been instructed to give ex-gratia grant of Rs. 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased without delay. The Chief Minister said that in this hour of disaster, he is with the affected families. He has appealed to the people that all people should take full vigilance in bad weather. In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to avoid lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe in bad weather.

