Stormy rains in Rajasthan, 12 killed in Tonk district

Rajasthan, 26 May (Hindustan Times). In Rajasthan late on Thursday night, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms wreaked havoc. In the capital Jaipur and surrounding districts, strong wind was blowing at a speed of 96 kilometers per hour. Many areas were plunged into darkness as electric poles fell and trees were uprooted in many areas due to the strong wind. 12 people have died in Tonk district due to storm rains.

According to the police, three including grandfather, grandson and granddaughter died in Tonk city and three including two children in Niwai in the district. Apart from this, one person each died in Deoli’s Tokrawas and Awan, two in Malpura and one each in Todaraisingh and Uniyara.

District Collector Chinmayi Gopal told that the administration is active since night. Our sub-divisional officers and tehsildars had gone to the affected areas in the night itself. He said that so far the information of 12 deaths has come to us. Some are also injured. I went to the hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured. We have spoken to those who have suffered injuries, whose houses have collapsed. The field staff is conducting the survey, as per the rules, the victims will be given help. Problems related to electricity, water and mobile network are also being rectified by holding meetings with the concerned officials.

After falling of trees, tin sheds, electric poles across the district, the problem has increased due to power failure. Electricity supply has come to a standstill in the rural areas for the last 15 hours. Along with net connectivity, mobile network is also disrupted at many places. There is also information about the death of hundreds of birds and more than two dozen cattle.

According to the Meteorological Department, on Friday also in the northern parts of the state, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dhaulpur and Karauli districts along with thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a strong possibility of hailstorm. Thunderstorms and rains may continue in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota divisions even today.