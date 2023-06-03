Story of Naxalites: People had made him drink urine on the charges of theft, in the fire of revenge, he became a Naxalite.

Gumla, Durjay Paswan. Lajim Ansari, the prize Naxalite who was killed in a police encounter, has a strange story of becoming a Naxalite from animal businessman. According to the relatives, he never even wanted to become a Naxalite. He was afraid of the name of Naxalite. But, the kind of brutal incident happened with him. He straightaway became a Naxalite from a cattle trader and took up arms. He was beaten up by some people in Kharka village on the allegation of cattle theft. Not only this, he was also made to drink urine. This matter reached the top Maoist leader Budheshwar Oraon (now late). Buddheshwar had also organized a public court regarding this matter. Where Buddheshwar, while giving the verdict, had asked to find the missing animals and hand them over to the villagers.

Lajim joins CPI Maoist

Lajim found the animals after a week’s hard work and handed them over to the animal owner. But, the way he was beaten, made to drink urine. He was insulted. He could not bear it. He contacted Naxalite Buddheshwar and joined CPI Maoist. However, Budheshwar assigned a big task to test Lajim. Lajim Ansari was given the responsibility of killing Shailes Tiwari of Kharka village. Lajim fearlessly killed Shailes Tiwari seven years ago at that time. When Shailes was going from Gumla to his home sitting in a tempo. Lajim came into limelight for killing Shailes in public and Buddheshwar included him in his squad and handed over the responsibility of area commander. After this, Lajim started creating terror. Lajim has been involved in killing more than a dozen policemen and people. Even he had taken training in making IED bombs by going to Budha Pahar. That’s why the IED bomb made by him was used in many places.

Father said: My son was troubled by some people

Father Buxuddin Ansari told that Lajim Ansari had joined CPI Maoist eight years ago. Since he used to buy and sell cattle, in the meanwhile a community of Kharka accused Lajim of theft of 14 karas and his vehicle was snatched after he was beaten up and made to drink urine. A verdict was also given in this matter in the people’s court organized by the Maoists. After this, Lajim recovered all the karas and handed them over to their owners. Even after that some people of Kharka village used to harass him. When he came in contact with Buddheshwar in the people’s court of Maoists, he slowly moved closer to him. Since then he did not return home after joining the organization. After joining the organization, he came home after a month and a half. Never came home after that.

hand was burnt while making IED bomb

Lajim Ansari’s hand and some part of his body got scorched a month back. It is being told that a mobile tower has been installed by the administration in Kurumgarh area. Naxalites do not want mobile towers to be installed. For this, Lajim Ansari was given the responsibility to blast all the mobile towers in Kurumgarh with IED blasts. Lajim was making IED a month ago. Meanwhile, the bomb exploded in his hand. Due to which his hand and some part of the body got scorched. Because of which he could not blow up the mobile tower and was killed in a police encounter on Friday late evening.