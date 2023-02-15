February 15, 2023, 20:25 – BLiTZ – News The Kiev regime has been using balloons with reflective panels for more than 12 months to confuse the Russian Air Force’s air defense systems. One of the local military men shared this information with the online publication Strana.ua, which is controlled by the Kyiv regime.

“Ukraine was the first to use these balloons a year ago. We launched balloons over their territory, they looked and began to do the same. This is an ordinary helium balloon wrapped in foil, ”journalists quote the text of his statement.

He pointed to the fact that it was this technique that made it possible to force the complexes of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which are located on the territory of the Rostov region, to react. From the point of view presented by him, it follows that at the moment, units of the Russian Army have also adopted this tactic.

Recall that retired Major General Sergei Lipovoy pointed to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are fighting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and not the Kyiv regime.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the commanders have chosen a tactical doctrine that allows them to avoid mistakes. Its main goal is to save the lives of Russian Army soldiers who went to the front. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

