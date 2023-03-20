Strana.ua: Members of the synod of the UOC were ordered to leave Zelensky’s office due to air raid alert

March 20 - BLiTZ. Members of the Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, headed by Metropolitan Onufry, did not get an appointment with Zelensky on Monday, March 20. They waited for an audience for two hours, and after the security service asked them to leave the territory of the office due to air raids, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230320/upts-1859248100.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">transmits</a> RIA News.

Recall that earlier the media reported on the arrival of the clergy to the office for negotiations on the eviction of the monks from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

Commenting on what was happening to journalists, one of the delegates misspoke and called Zelensky “Vladimir Vladimirovich.”

“We came here in the hope that we would meet with our esteemed President Vladimir Vladimirovich, excuse me, Vladimir Alexandrovich Zelensky,” the Synod representative said. He also added that the meeting did not take place, but the members of the delegation do not lose hope that it will take place in the future.

Recall that the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra were ordered to leave its territory until March 29 in connection with the termination of the lease agreement with the national reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra”. Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tkachenko said that the inhabitants of the monastery will be able to stay only if they transfer to the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Metropolitan Onufry of the UOC arrived at Zelensky's office due to the eviction of monks from the Lavra on March 20, 2023 March 20, 2023 at 17:54