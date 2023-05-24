Strange: Thieves took the van by pushing it for 10 km, police busted the gang like this

Kanpur: A shocking story of hi-tech thieves has come to the fore in Kanpur, UP. Kanpur police has busted one such vehicle gang. These thieves have executed the vehicle theft incident for the first time. He was caught in the first incident itself. If the caught thieves did not know how to drive, then these three thieves pushed the van and made them travel for 10 km. Police has recovered a van and 2 bikes from them. Caught according to the police. One of the accused is a BTech and the other BCom final year student. The third accused is a sweeper.

What did the ACP tell

ACP Swaroop Nagar Brijnarayan Singh said that Kohna resident Satyam Kumar, Fazalganj resident Aman Gautam and Nawabganj resident Amit Verma have been arrested in the case. Satyam is doing B.Tech in website developing from a private college located in Maharajpur. Aman is a B.Com final year student from DBS College. Amit is a sweeper in Emerald building. On May 7, the trio stole a van from Dabauli and pushed it to Kalyanpur, ten km away. There, after removing his number, he hid it near a party and made it stand on the side. No one knew how to drive a car, but after stealing the car, he thought that he would sell it to scrap.

Was preparing website to sell stolen goods

According to police sources, BTech student Satyam was preparing a website to sell stolen goods. About which the police is questioning him. At present, the Nazirabad police is preparing to send all the three accused to jail after getting them medical.

