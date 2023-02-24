February 24, 2023, 05:35 – BLiTZ – News

Political commentator Ilyas Farhat pointed to the fact that the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, masterfully carried out a number of steps, expressed in economics and strategy, in order to stop the attack of Western powers.

“The West has staked on the collapse of the Russian economy and the information war. However, Putin skillfully used energy resources, especially gas, to stabilize the situation. The level of patriotism in the country has grown significantly, ”Al Mayadeen newspaper quotes the text of his statement.

He drew attention to the fact that Moscow had more than once responded to the invading ambitions of the Western powers. Putin’s actions led to the fact that he turned out to be even more popular among the country’s population than before the start of the NWO.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the media broadcasting in the Western powers are hushing up the “painful fact” about the confrontation. The shipments of weapons initiated by the US and Europe brought the largest amount of damage to the Ukrainian side.

Recall that a member of the Congress of the United States of America, Paul Gosar, pointed to the fact that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s hatred of the Russian Federation, which has no rational justification, can force the state to become a party to a military conflict.

