Strawberry Moon will compete with the brightness of Venus on Sunday evening

Bhopal, June 3 (Hindustan Times). The evening of Sunday, June 04 is going to be very special for those interested in astronomy. During this Vat Purnima Moon will be shining with Strawberry Moon in the East, while Venus will be at the maximum angular distance with the Sun in the West. That is, the Strawberry Moon will be seen competing with the bright Venus in the sky.

Giving information about these shining celestial objects, Bhopal’s National Award-winning science broadcaster Sarika Gharu said on Saturday that in Western countries, this full moon on Sunday has been named Strawberry Moon, considering the time when strawberries start ripening. In some countries it is called Hot Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon. He explained that the full moon has been used as a celestial clock to tell the time of change of month and weather information.

Sarika told that on Sunday, Venus, which is seen shining in the western sky, will reach the maximum angular distance from the Sun for this year as seen from the Earth. This time it will shine with a magnitude of minus 4.3. This Sunday’s astronomical event is called Venus at Greatest Elongation, in which half of its disk will be seen glistening with sunlight. He said that Venus has reached its maximum altitude of 42 degrees from the horizon just a few days ago. Even after this, Venus will continue to increase its brightness and will be the brightest on July 9.

Sarika told that next year Strawberry Moon will be on June 22, 2024, while this phenomenon of Venus at Greatest Elongation can be seen on January 10, 2025. Get ready to watch the dazzling Strawberry Moon compete against bright Venus at greatest elongation in the sky.