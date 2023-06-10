Stray bulls became a threat to passers-by in Amroha, 8 people lost their lives within 3 months, 5 children among those who died

Lucknow. The danger of stray cattle is increasing in Uttar Pradesh. In Amroha, a bull snatched the life of a child. An 11-year-old boy studying in class five in Rakhalu village was attacked by a bull and died on Friday. According to sources, Dushyant Kumar had attended a wedding on Tuesday night when suddenly a stray bull attacked him. Though the villagers rushed to save him, the boy had already received serious injuries, which proved fatal.

Bull attack killed many bike riders

This is the eighth death in the district as a result of cattle attacks within the last three months. Earlier this year, on May 29, Ankit Kumar (28), an Indian Army soldier, fell victim to a stray bull while riding his motorcycle on Hasanpur Atarsi Road. On 7th April, a farmer named Ramveer Singh of Bhavli village fell prey to a bull, due to which he died a painful death. On March 19, two bike riders named Ram Ratan and Munendra Singh, residents of Prabhuvan village, were attacked by a stray bull. Munendra died.

Stray bull being sent to Nandi Sanctuary Center

Hasanpur SDM, Ashok Kumar said, “All stray bulls and cows are being caught and sent to the Nandi Sanctuary Centre. We have directed all the concerned authorities to take necessary action against those who freely abandon the cattle.”