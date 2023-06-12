Street vendor arrested for misbehaving with a foreign tourist in Karnataka, know the whole matter

A street vendor in Bengaluru has been arrested by the police for misbehaving with a foreign tourist. This information has been given by the police. Police told that the foreign tourist is a resident of Netherlands and he is also a YouTube blogger. At the time when the accident happened, the young man was recording a blog for his YouTube channel.

Video of misbehavior went viral

The video of this incident is viral on social media, in which a street vendor is seen misbehaving with a foreign tourist. After this video went viral, the police took action and arrested the shopkeeper. Along with this, the police has tweeted that such misbehavior with any foreign tourist will not be tolerated at all.

The incident happened two months ago

Quoting the sources of Karnataka Police, this information has come to light that this incident of misbehavior happened two months back. That foreign tourist has returned to his country. In the viral video, he is seen greeting the pavement shopkeeper very politely, but the shopkeeper is seen misbehaving with him in response to his greeting.

case registered action

Bengaluru West Division’s DCP Laxman B Nimbargi said that we had received information regarding the misbehavior, so a case has been registered. The name of the accused is Nawab Hayat Sharif, a case has been registered against him under section 92 of the Karnataka Police Act.

The tourist also had fun with the Indians

According to the information, some other videos of foreign tourists shot in India have also gone viral, in which he is seen having fun with Indians and he is also very happy. Misbehavior with foreign tourists tarnishes the image of the country, so this issue is being taken very seriously.

