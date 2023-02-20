Streets in Kyiv blocked due to the arrival of a foreign delegation

The central streets of Kyiv on Monday, February 20, were blocked in connection with the arrival of a foreign delegation, Strana.ua reports.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Melnik said on the air of the telethon that today “a surprise is being prepared in Kyiv.” According to him, on this day, citizens will see “the presence of our important, main partners in Kyiv.”

According to Strana.ua, citing a statement by Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk, an Israeli parliamentary delegation headed by head of the Defense and International Policy Committee Julius Edelstein has already arrived in the city. At the same time, Korniychuk noted that American officials are not satisfied with the level of cooperation between Kyiv and Jerusalem.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Alexander Dubinsky, in turn, said that the blocking of the streets is due to the expected arrival of the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

According to the publication Il Fatto QuotidianoOn February 21 Italian Prime Minister George Meloni is expected to visit Kyiv. On February 20, information appeared on the Web that US President Joe Biden could secretly come to Kyiv. According to Politico, the head of the White House was indeed planned to be secretly transported to Ukraine. However, the White House administration felt that the risk was “not worth it.”

Earlier it became known that Biden will arrive in Poland on February 21 at 8:30 (10:30 Moscow time), after which he will go to the hotel. The American leader’s two-day visit will include a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

