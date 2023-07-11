Strict action will be taken against companies making fake medicines: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 11 (Hindustan Times). Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that there will be no compromise on the quality of medicines manufactured in India. Strict action will be taken against the companies making fake medicines. This was stated by Union Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting with the representatives of pharma companies of MSME sector on Tuesday.

The Union Minister said that in order to ensure highest quality of pharma products, regulatory authorities have started risk-based inspection and audit of plants. He said that 137 firms were inspected and action was taken against 105 firms. Production has been stopped in 31 firms and product and license cancellation and suspension have been issued against 50 firms. Apart from this, show cause notices have been issued to 73 firms and warning letters have been issued against 21 firms.

Based on the assurance of the industry, the Minister said that Schedule M would be made mandatory for the MSME pharma sector in a phased manner, thereby ensuring the quality of the drug.