Strict action will be taken against these colleges in Bihar, Education Department Secretary wrote a letter to the universities

Patna. The Secretary of the Education Department has written a letter to all the traditional universities of the state, Aryabhatta Knowledge University and Nalanda Open University, to the total secretaries / equivalent officials, saying that there are many colleges from where accurate information about absenteeism is not available. The most important thing is that no clear information is being given regarding stopping the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff found absent. The department will take it seriously. Therefore, it is instructed that strict action will be taken against the affiliated colleges whose absence information is not being given.

It is mandatory to give information about absence by three o’clock in the afternoon

The Secretary of the Education Department wrote in his letter that information about the absence of the University and the constituent and affiliated colleges should be compulsorily given by three o’clock in the afternoon. Constituent and affiliated colleges should be shown separately.

Information about the clear order regarding withholding of salary was also sought.

Education Secretary Baidyanath Yadav has instructed that along with the number of absent teachers and non-teaching staff, their names should also be indicated in the column of the prescribed form. Along with this, the universities have been asked to inform about the clear order regarding withholding the salaries of the absent officials.

Everyday discussions are held with colleges and universities

According to the information, the Directorate of Higher Education of the Education Department holds discussions with universities and colleges through video conferencing during every working day at 9.30 am. The purpose of this discussion is to try to solve various issues with the universities.