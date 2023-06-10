Strict action will be taken if the principal, teachers and workers are found missing from the schools of Bihar without information

Summer vacation in all government schools of Bihar is ending on 28th June. After the vacation is over, the education department will start an inspection campaign in schools in all the districts on the opening of 41,000 primary, 28,574 middle schools and 9,360 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state. During this, if found absent without notice, strict action will be taken against the principals, teachers and personnel. The inspection reports of schools of headquarters and districts will also be matched.

orders for inspection

Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department KK Pathak held a review meeting with the officers of the Directorate of Primary Education and the Directorate of Secondary Education on the functioning of the Directorates. During this, he inquired about the educational plans and its implementation. After this, he ordered to conduct an inspection campaign in all 78,934 government schools across the state.

Daily inspection will be done in schools

After the power presentation, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak ordered the officers of Primary and Secondary Directorate that District Education Officer, District Program Officer and Regional Deputy Director of Education will be engaged in inspection work in schools daily. In the inspection, a complete investigation report will be prepared and sent to the headquarters by mail regarding the presence of teachers in the concerned school, teaching work and environment of the class room, arrangement of mid-day meal and cleanliness in its kitchen, etc.

Duty of officers will be engaged in inspection

In the school inspection campaign, the officers of the education department will also be put on duty and they will also go and inspect those schools, which have been inspected by the officials of the concerned districts. Headquarters officers will give their investigation report to the concerned directorate. On the basis of the report in which the deficiency or mistake will be caught, punitive action will be taken against the concerned officer conducting the investigation. Apart from Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak, officials of both the directorates were present in the review meeting.

