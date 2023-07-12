Strictness increased in Bihar schools: Today 75000 schools will be inspected, missing teachers will be suspended

The Bihar government has increased the strictness on the teachers of government schools. More than 75 thousand government schools of the state will be inspected together on Thursday. For this, the holidays of all teachers and education officials have been cancelled. The education department has also formed teams for inspection. All senior officials of the education department will be involved in this. Those teachers who will not be present in their school on 13th July will be suspended immediately.

Identification of teachers involved in strike

Apart from this, the teachers involved in the sit-in demonstration in Patna on July 11 are being identified through CCTV footage and other means. Action will be taken against such teachers. Action has also been taken against some teachers. Apart from this, an FIR will also be lodged against the teachers who instigate other teachers. On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak has sent instructions to this effect to all the DMs of the state.

Today will be the biggest inspection ever

According to the official information, on July 13, the Education Department will have its biggest inspection so far. The Education Department has directed all district officers to include their employees and office bearers in the inspection. In the video conferencing that lasted till late evening of Wednesday, the Additional Secretary has given necessary guidelines to all the District Education Officers to make the inspection effective. It has been said in this meeting that all the teachers and officials who remain absent will be suspended.

Demanded list of teachers participating in the protest

After identifying the teachers involved in the sit-in demonstration on July 11 in Patna, the exercise of strict action has started. All block education officers have been asked to identify such teachers. The deadline for sending the block-wise list of these teachers to the district headquarters expired on Wednesday. Probably by Thursday this report will be received by the headquarters of the education department. The Primary Directorate of the Education Department has sent the photos of the teachers participating in the protest to all the DEOs. These photographs have been prepared on the basis of video footage. Most of the teachers themselves have shared their photos on various social media.

DM of Gaya district imposed fine on CO of Bodhgaya, Barachatti, Mohanpur and Chandauti, know the whole matter

Violation of the code of conduct of the teacher’s manual to join the strike

In various orders issued by the DEO, it has been said that show cause notices should be issued to all the teachers. In fact, the department has considered participating in the protest as a violation of the code of conduct of the teachers’ manual. According to sources, planning units have been written to suspend 68 teachers in Bettiah.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ln5vitY4GFk)