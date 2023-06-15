Strictness will increase after Nitish Kumar’s security lapse, know who is Himanshu who entered CM’s convoy

Patna. Three miscreants riding a bike carried out the incident of chain snatching from a woman in Boring Road. One of them had already landed. The SSP told that he is the main culprit. Raids are being conducted to arrest him. He is also a resident of Masodhi. Himanshu, who entered the Chief Minister’s convoy by snatching the chain, has already gone to jail. Himanshu’s father has passed away. Big brother is sick with mental russia. That’s why he started the liquor business.

Police will be strict against bikers

SSP Rajeev Mishra told that Himanshu had once been arrested by Gaya GRP in the matter of selling liquor. After the incident in Seven Circular Road, the houses of Himanshu and Suraj and a third youth were raided in Masadhi. The seized Pulsar 220 bike is in the name of Himanshu. He is the third owner of this bike. He had registered this bike in his name from Patna DTO on January 21, 2018. Himanshu had bought an auto in the name of a cousin by selling one of his houses in Masadhi for 30 lakhs. With the same money, he later bought a Pulsar 220 bike as well. However, Patna Police has decided to act strictly against the bikers who drive rough. Campaign will be launched against them in many areas of Patna.

To mislead the police told that I am coming from Naubatpur

The SSP said that when both were interrogated, they first told the police that they were coming from Naubatpur to mislead the police. After this, technical research and CCTV investigation revealed that both the bike riders were on Boring Road in Patna for the last two days. After strict questioning, both of them told that they were running away by chain snatching, during which the police tried to stop them, then this incident took place.

CM’s security is in three layers

According to the information received, the security of CM is in three layers. The Chief Minister is kept in ring round security. The first layer consists of armed police officers without uniform. I have 8-10 from constable to DSP. At the same time, armed personnel are deployed in the second layer. In this layer, there are soldiers of Bihar’s Armed Forces and District Police. On the other hand, the soldiers of the district police live in the third layer. The district police does not go inside the ring round. Those entering the ring round are first screened. For this, permission has to be taken from the security officer. After the ring round in the security of the Chief Minister, the police of the concerned district is responsible for the security. Apart from the district police, there are jawans with the pilot in the carcade.

Those who entered Nitish Kumar’s security circle turned out to be chain snatchers, CM was doing morning walk, 2 arrested

Strict action ordered against bikers: SSP

SSP Rajeev Mishra said that action is already being taken against chain snatchers. Strict action is being issued to all the police station heads. Traffic policemen have also been told that action against bikers should not be stopped under any circumstances. He told that black spots have been marked, in which action will be taken by campaigning against bikers in Ganga Pathway, Atal Path, Bailey Road, Chidiyatand, Gandhi Maidan and other areas.

