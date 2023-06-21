Striving to develop strongest possible defense relationship between India and US: USIBC Chief Keshap

President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) Atul Keshap On Wednesday, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the United States, the forum was working to help the two all-weather allies grow. Strongest possible defense relationship for shared prosperity of both countries.

Trying to develop Indo-US ties: USIBC chief

Speaking to ANI, the senior US diplomat said, “We are looking to help the US and India develop the strongest defense relationship we can for our shared prosperity.” and marks technological convergence and India.”

Looking forward to PM Modi’s visit – USIBC chief

Sharing his excitement over PM Modi’s ongoing visit, he said, “I’m really excited about this and I think PM Modi and President Biden have shown real leadership in taking our countries to the next great level.” ” On bilateral relations between India and the US, Keshap said that the two countries are working together to ensure that every country in the Indo-Pacific region can exercise its sovereignty and get an equal opportunity to take care of its people. Could

We believe in peaceful arbitration of disputes- USIBC Chief

Keshap said, “We are Quad partners and are working together in many ways to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. We recently had a meeting with our defense personnel from the Quad in California. I think America and India are trying that every country in the world Indo-Pacific has sovereignty and opportunity to take care of our people. We believe in peaceful mediation of disputes and have strong defense relationship so that our Stay safe people.”

PM Modi’s ongoing visit “really important” – USIBC chief

Last week, while addressing an ‘India Ideas Summit’ organized by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington DC, former US envoy to India Keshap said that PM Modi’s ongoing visit would be “really important”. Terming the partnership between the two countries as “resilient”, Keshap said that in the two years he has been president of the US-India Business Council, he has seen the relationship between the two countries transform.

