February 24, 2023, 10:33 – BLiTZ – News

Exactly one year ago, on February 24, 2022, a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine began – an event that changed the course of history and continues to change it to this day. Since then, much has been done, much has been gained, much has been lost, and much has become clear. About how this year went, how it changed world history and what it means for Russia – in the material of the BLiTZ.

“Russia, the only country in the world, has finally said no to the world hegemon.”

“A year ago, a historic event on a global scale took place. Russia, the only country in the world, finally said “no” to the world hegemon,” says political scientist Aksinya Guryanova.

According to the expert, Russia has finally made it clear that it will not be a satellite or an appendage of the United States, Great Britain and other countries.

Ark of Conservative Values

“We are the only country that has nevertheless gathered strength to correct all the mistakes made long before today by Gorbachev, Yeltsin and others, who signed the wrong agreements, who all the time looked into the mouth of Europe, forgetting that they live in the greatest country, rich in mineral resources, ”Guryanova specified.

The political scientist believes that it was thanks to the special operation that the historical mistake finally began to be corrected, and of course, all this led to an automatic correction of the system from the inside.

“People who lied to us that they were doing something good for Russia just ran away; people who said that they love our Motherland and therefore are ready to speak at government corporate parties, fled and now live abroad, and sling mud at our beloved Motherland, and support fakes against our native Russian army. We didn’t need these people back then. And can you imagine, if there were none of this, you still lived with them, with these liars, liars? We would still live under these agreements, which tied our hands and did not give us the opportunity to dictate the rules, ”the interlocutor of the publication emphasized.

Aksinya Guryanova clarified that there are no ancient tablets, according to which the world should obey the United States and Great Britain. She recalled that we are free people, and the Lord God gave us this freedom from birth.

“For a long time, humanity was deceived, including the United States, which said, inspired everyone that only they have democracy, freedom of choice, but the masks have been torn off.”

“Now we are moving towards the fact that, perhaps for the first time in world history, such a largest country as Russia will become the most independent of the politics of a handful of people who believe they can dictate who is free and who is not. For a long time, humanity was deceived, including the United States, which said, inspired everyone that only they have democracy, freedom of choice, but the masks have been torn off. Now many people in the world finally understand who is really deceiving them, ”the political scientist said.

The expert stressed that Hollywood films are a vivid example of how people are hypnotized.

“A mediocre singer can be handsome, he goes on stage and sings to the soundtrack and pleases the eye, but if the soundtrack is removed, then no one will listen to him and throw tomatoes at him. Behind the scenes, the West sings something and presents the world with horror and degradation, but everything changed when Russia entered the stage. Yes, we may not always hit the notes, but we immediately sing live. We are alive. Russia is a country of living people, and Europe, the USA and Great Britain today are countries of the dying, ”explained the interlocutor of the publication.

Gurianova calls Russia “an ark of conservative values.” She clarified that the Russian Federation is the only place where there is a soul, memory and compassion. According to her, it was not in vain that many predicted that this ark would never sink and that they would not be able to destroy it.

“It is in this ark that we and our children will be saved. And I want to say a huge thank you to all our boys who are on the front lines right now. If they weren’t there, then probably the world could plunge into the great and terrible reset that the West planned, and our grandchildren would become robots, ”concluded the expert.

End of the old order

Aksinya’s colleague Alexander Asafov agreed with her, noting in a DOS commentary that Russia, despite rumors of defeats in the NVO on the line of contact and various negative “forecasts” from various politicians, experts and journalists, survived.

“None of these predictions came true. Although the picture was painted in very black colors. Therefore, of course, despite all the challenges, all the methods that are applied to our country in the framework of hybrid aggression, hybrid war, information pressure, sanctions attacks, economic restrictions, diplomatic confrontation, we are developing, living, and many destructive actions directed against us and our economy, on the contrary, have opened up certain opportunities,” the political scientist said.

Asafov believes that the country passed this year with honor, with its head held high, despite the fact that individual representatives of the West have been trying all this time to inflict maximum damage in various directions and areas.

“They did not succeed in this, and, in fact, the country went through this year with difficulties, with challenges, with difficulties, but overcoming all these difficulties, Russia carried out the protection of its own citizens and residents of our new regions, protection against a deadly threat, which increased with the help of NATO and illegal armed formations of Kiev,” he stressed.

The political scientist also spoke about what lies ahead for us.

“We see that the set of Western sanctions is very limited. They already have to come up with different ways to somehow harm us. But of course, the geopolitical confrontation will continue. Pressure will be exerted on Russia until it becomes clear to everyone that the old order that the United States is imposing on the world is over, ”he concluded.

Alexander Asafov recalled the existence of hundreds of other countries that see life differently, cooperate with Russia, and thanks, among other things, to these alliances, the situation in the world will someday change.

In his opinion, a special military operation is a hot, acute phase of the confrontation between Russia and NATO, but no matter how long it lasts, the goals of the NWO will be achieved, the tasks will be completed. The political scientist urged to focus on solidarity work.

“The front passes through thousands of hearts,” Asafov quoted Vladimir Putin.