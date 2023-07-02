Student came to Patna from Gaya to meet the girl he met on Instagram, was kidnapped, demanded a ransom of 50 lakhs

Went. The case of kidnapping the grandson of a retired veterinarian and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh came to the fore on Sunday. The abducted is a diploma student. The relatives have lodged an FIR after informing about the incident. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, SSP Ashish Bharti reached Belaganj police station and investigated the entire matter after meeting the family members. Prima facie it appears to be a matter of love affair.

left home on friday

According to information, 18-year-old Rishabh Kumar, grandson of retired veterinarian DN Chaudhary and son of teacher Randhir Narayan, had left for Patna on his motorcycle on Friday evening, asking to return home at night. During this, Rishabh’s mobile remained operational till Sampatchak of Patna district. After that it stopped.

Ransom of 50 lakhs sought

At seven o’clock on Saturday morning, a call was received from Rishabh’s own mobile phone on the number of his family members asking him to send Rs 50 lakh within 24 hours for the safe recovery of his son. After this, the relatives immediately gave written information to the police of Belaganj police station. Taking immediate action on this, the Belaganj police informed the senior officers. After this, immediately after forming a technical team, the exercise of safe recovery of the youth started.

Contacted a girl on Instagram, Sampatchak went to meet

On Sunday afternoon, SSP Ashish Bharti met the family members and inquired about the incident. At the same time, the relatives told that two-three of his companions also went along with Rishabh. On talking to him, he told that Rishabh had contacted a girl on Instagram. The same girl had called to Patna on Friday to meet her. When Rishabh reached Patna’s Sampatchak, Rishabh met that girl and Rishabh left her and left her behind.