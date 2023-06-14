Student died due to falling balcony of Central Library of Ranchi University, this is the situation at present

Ranchi University Students ProtestA student has died after the balcony of the roof of the Central Library of Ranchi University fell. It is being told that the student used to come to the Central Library to study. Today i.e. on June 14, when he was standing in the Central Library, suddenly the balcony fell.

Due to which he was badly injured. After which the student was taken to RIMS in an ambulance at the spot in a hurry. Where the doctors declared him dead. After this incident, the students have blocked the road.

Please inform that the deceased student has been identified as Mantosh Bedia. His father’s name is Sahajanath Bedia. The student was a resident of Bhurkunda in Ramgarh district. He was studying BA.

There is a wave of mourning in Ranchi University after this incident. Here, students are protesting by blocking the road at the Central Library Gate. Here, on getting information about this incident, the police of Morhabadi TOP reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

At the same time, she is also trying to convince the protesting students, but the students are not ready to accept.

Students say that the state university management should be called. They are constantly raising questions on the dilapidated condition of the Central Library building.