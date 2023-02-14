Student’s Day and Tatyana’s Day in 2024: what date, the history of the holiday, events

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Russia celebrates Student’s Day – Tatyana’s Day. Izvestia publishes the history of the holiday, talks about events and funny student superstitions.

Tatyana’s Day and Student’s Day – 2024 in Russia

Saint Tatiana, whose name day falls on January 25, has long been the patroness of students, which became the basis for the solemn date. It was established by Empress Elizaveta Petrovna in 1755 and has been celebrated ever since.

In Soviet times, Tatyana’s Day was canceled and banned. It was revived already in the Russian Federation by presidential decree in 2005.

The Day of Russian Students has the status of a professional student and is not a day off.

Events for Student’s Day, superstitions

Student’s Day is celebrated in all Russian universities. The program of the event is different: skits, quizzes and competitions, concerts are held – it all depends on the initiative of the students themselves. Some universities are awarding the best students.

In recent years, forums have been massively organized on January 25 in Russia: volunteer, sports, scientific. Young people get the opportunity to meet guys from other regions, to introduce themselves and their alma mater.

Among the students of Moscow universities, there is a tradition to go to the Ploshchad Revolutsii metro station. Superstition says: if you touch the statue of a dog with a border guard with a record book, the session will be passed without problems.

Girls and boys also consider it a bad omen to study on January 25th. However, to their regret, the teachers do not believe in it and conduct classes.

