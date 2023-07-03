Students of Jackson Hostel in Patna chased and beat the students of Disha organization, tore the girl’s clothes

The Patna College campus again turned into a battlefield on Monday. Police was in front, but despite this, the students of Jackson Hostel continued to beat the students of Disha organization with rods and sticks. In fact, the matter pertains to the Patna College campus of Patna University under Pir Bhor police station area. On Monday afternoon, more than 12 students of Disha organization took out a protest in the campus against the assault. By marching, all were going to apply to the principal and demanded action against the students who had assaulted them.

Protest had just reached near the canteen that four to five boys came and first started abusing. When the students of the organization opposed this, 30 to 40 boys arrived with hockey sticks, rods, sticks and started fighting. Soon there was a stampede in the campus. The students, who arrived with rods and sticks, beat up the students of the organization and first pulled them out of the campus. After this even BM Das was chased away and also pelted stones. Seeing the incident of fight, all the shops in BM Das area were closed within a few minutes. Somehow the students of the organization saved their lives by hiding in a building. As soon as the information about the case was received, the police of Pirbahor police station reached the spot and took out the injured students from the building. Later she took everyone to the police station by sitting in the jeep.

someone’s head was broken and someone’s hand was broken

Varuni, an injured student of the organization, told that all those who assaulted were students of Jackson Hostel. Everyone broke my hand by hitting me with a rod. Eight people are seriously injured in the fight. Someone’s head has exploded and someone’s hand has been broken. The police was in front, but seeing the large number of students, the police also did nothing. Not only this, I have also been threatened with acid attack and destruction. Not only mine, the clothes of other girls involved in the march were also torn. After the incident, the injured students have filed an application against the students who assaulted them at the Pirbahore police station. On the other hand, Pirbahor Thanedar Sabih-ul-Haq told that the application has been given, further action will be taken after investigation. On the basis of CCTV footage, students involved in fighting will be identified and arrested.

Two days ago there was a fight with a young man studying in the library

Injured students of the organization told that two days ago, while studying in the library of Patna College, a young man was pulled out by some boys and thrashed fiercely. He was beaten to death, after which the police got the injured student admitted to PMCH. In protest against this assault, the students of Disha organization took out a protest on Monday. Were going to demand action against the accused students from the principal. The organization alleges that the application was given during that time also, but no action has been taken so far.