Students will get another chance on vacant seats of NIT, IIEST, IIIT, know when the counseling will be held

Students will get one more chance for admission on vacant seats in 96 technical colleges including NIT, IIEST, IIIT. So far, students who have been deprived of registration for admission will also be able to register. Online application window will open again for admission on vacant seats of other technical institutes including NITs. For the students who have not filled the application form even once, the Central Seat Allocation Board 2023 (CSAB) will conduct two special rounds of counseling from August 3.

For this, students will have to visit CSAB’s website from August 3, register for special round counselling, fill choice filling and submit fees. The information about vacant seats will be made public on August 3. On the same day in the evening, the counseling window for the special round will be opened for these vacant seats. So far, the students who have not applied even once for JoSAA counselling, will also be able to fill the registration, choice filling and fees till August 7. The cutoff for the first special round of counseling will be released on 8th. After this, on August 12, in the second special round of counselling, registration, choice filling and fees will be deposited. On the basis of this, admission will have to be done by 17th August.

If there is no reservation related certificate, then the merit will be made with the students of general category, the bulletin has been released on the website of the Central Seat Allocation Board 2023 (CSAB). It contains four major information for the students. The reserved category students who did not have the relevant certificates to avail the benefit of reservation, will have the last chance to submit the certificates till 30th and 31st July. If a student is not able to submit the certificate within this time period, then he will not get the benefit of reserved category in admission. He will get a seat on the basis of merit along with the general category students. Compartment results expected by August 10. 75% in class 12th is the mandatory eligibility criteria for admission to B.Tech in 96 top technical colleges including NITs, IITs. Students who have appeared for compartment, improvement or supplementary exams to meet this eligibility criteria will have the last chance to submit the certificates till August 12.

CBSE will release the result of compartment or improvement exam on August 10.

CBSE will release the result of compartment or improvement exam by August 10. Therefore, under JoSAA counseling 2023, students will have the last chance to upload the certificates till August 12. Whereas till August 14, such students will get admission. Admission till date under the fourth round Fourth round of seats issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for enrollment on 57152 seats in 38 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) including 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 Triple ITs across the country Admission for allotment is going on. Under the fourth round, candidates have been given time from July 16 to 19 to do online reporting, complete fee payment, upload required documents and answer any question, if required. The last day to answer the question is July 20. The counseling for the fifth round will start from July 21. The seat allotment for the sixth round will take place on July 26. After this, admission to the remaining seats will be done by the Central Seat Allocation Board.

Interview of students for admission in MBA today

The interview of students for enrollment in MBA course of Bhagalpur TMBU will be held in the department on Wednesday. The director of the department, Dr. Nirmala Kumari said that students have applied for enrollment online and offline. Such students have to compulsorily appear in the interview. Interview will start from 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Counseling begins for enrollment in four-year integrated B.Ed course

For enrollment in the four-year integrated B.Ed course, offline counseling has started from Tuesday on behalf of the nodal university, Lanamivi. Centralized counseling was held at the Jubilee Hall of the University. Out of this, candidates from rank one to 455 were called. Against this, 115 candidates got their certificates verified. 12 in Physics, 07 in Chemistry, 22 in Zoology, 01 in Botany, 23 in Mathematics, 15 in Hindi, 17 in English, 4-4 in History and Geography, 03 in Sanskrit and 06 in Political Science. Got it done Of these, 24 candidates were enrolled in Baidyanath Shukla College of Education, Jaganpura, Vaishali, 48 in Basundhara Teacher Training College, Kurhani, Muzaffarpur, 14 in Mata Sita Sundar College of Education, Dhanhara, Sitamarhi and 29 in Shaheed Pramod BEd College, Mushahari, Muzaffarpur. recommended for These candidates have to take nominations by July 24, otherwise their nominations will be considered cancelled. On the first day not a single candidate took nomination in the subject of economics.

Counseling will be done till 21st July

State Nodal Officer Prof. Arun Kumar Singh said that the counseling will be held till July 21. The concerned candidates will be able to take nomination after getting their certificates verified till the last date if the seat remains vacant. Pro. Singh said that for the convenience of the candidates, separate offline counseling desks have been arranged for science, social science and language subjects. During this, if there is any problem, you can contact on helpline number 7314629842 and 9431041694 and email id [email protected] College Inspector Prof. to the candidates. Ashok Kumar Mehta gave detailed information about the nomination process.