Subaru announces new Impreza in Japan in March 2023

Subaru has announced that it intends to start accepting orders for the new sixth-generation Impreza hatchback on March 2 this year. The Japanese market will be the first to receive the novelty, the portal reported on February 16 Drom.

In the basic configuration, the car has a two-liter gasoline boxer engine with 152 hp. The RS version will rise a step higher, which will be equipped with a 2.5-liter boxer engine with a return of 182 hp. The portal noted that both motors will be combined with a CVT that will mimic the operation of an eight-speed gearbox. There will be no manual transmissions in the new generation of cars.

The new Impreza will have permanent all-wheel drive. In the cabin, a seven-inch digital instrument panel and a media system screen of the same size will appear. An 11.6-inch multimedia system display will be offered as an option.

The basic equipment of the novelty will include the EyeSight semi-autopilot, which recognizes complex obstacles (pedestrians and cyclists) when turning right, when passing through intersections, including at dusk.

The portal clarified that the load-bearing structure of the body of the new model has been additionally strengthened by 10% relative to its predecessor.

On February 13, it became known that the supply of used cars to Russia from Japan increased in 2022 by almost 32% compared to 2021. This was announced by the official representative of the Japan Used Car Exporters Association (JUMVEA). According to the association, more than 213.5 thousand used cars were delivered to the Russian Federation. A JUMVEA representative clarified that it is difficult for him to answer the question about the reasons for the growth in demand in Russia for Japanese used cars. Perhaps this is due to their generally good technical condition and low mileage, the auto expert said.

