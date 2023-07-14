Successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, Jharkhand’s Sohan Yadav also played an important role, read what mother said

Chandrayaan-3 Has been successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota. The Indian Space Research Organization has launched its third mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today. Not only the country but the whole world was eyeing the launch of Chandrayaan-3. After successful launching now waiting for landing. If the landing is successful, India will become the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to achieve this remarkable feat.

Launching pad of Chandrayaan-3 made in Jharkhand

In this third lunar mission of India also, the aim of the space scientists is soft landing of the lander on the surface of the moon. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a proud moment for the entire nation. It was equally a matter of pride for Jharkhand as the SLP second launching pad from which Chandrayaan-3 was launched was awarded to MECAN under the turn-key project. It was designed by the engineers of Mecan. On its basis, the second launching pad was built at HEC Ranchi. The HEC official told that the necessary equipment for SLP has been manufactured in the workshop of HEC. The second launching pad is 84 meters high. Apart from this, tower cranes, platforms, sliding doors, 400 ton IOT cranes and mobile launching pedestals of various capacities were also manufactured by HEC.

Jharkhand’s son Sohan is associated with Chandrayaan-3

Apart from this, from Chandrayaan-3 to Jharkhand Sohan Yadav are also connected. Sohan is a resident of Torpa in Khunti and has been associated with ISRO for the last 7 years. Sohan of Jharkhand also played an important role in the launching of Chandrayaan-3. The team of Prabhat Khabar spoke to Sohan’s family. There is a wave of happiness in his family. Sohan’s mother Devki Devi is going to Vaishno Devi and praying for the success of Mission Chandrayaan-3. Sohan’s elder brother has taken him to Vaishno Devi. Sohan has two sisters and one elder brother. Elder brother’s name is Gagan Yadav.

Sohan Yadav of Jharkhand and his family

What does Sohan’s mother say?

Please tell that Sohan grew up in a small village like Tapkara. Sohan’s mother tells that Sohan was very fast in studies since childhood. Father Ghura Yadav is a truck driver. Despite the financial condition of the family not being very good, poverty was not allowed to hinder Sohan’s studies. Parents taught Sohan first in Shishu Vidya Mandir, then in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Mesra and then in DAV Bariatu. After this Sohan studied at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Kerala and became an engineer. After this, Sohan joined ISRO in the year 2016. Sohan has also played an important role in Chandrayaan-2. Apart from this, he has also been associated with Gaganyaan.

Sohan Yadav of Jharkhand

Mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ aims – soft landing of rover

Please tell that during the mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’, at the last moment, the lander ‘Vikram’ deviated from its path and could not do ‘soft landing’. If ‘Chandrayaan-3’ is successful in its mission, then India will also join the club of countries like America, China and former Soviet Union. Both of them have succeeded in soft landing of their rover on the moon.

ISRO is going to cross new limits

The space agency ISRO earlier issued a statement saying that under the ‘Chandrayaan-3’ program, ISRO has created a new space by demonstrating ‘soft-landing’ on the lunar surface with the help of its lunar module and the rover’s rotation on the lunar terrain. going to cross the limits.

India will be among the top players in space science: Nambi Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has said that with the successful ‘soft landing’ of ‘Chandrayaan-3’, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat. This will increase the possibilities of development of space science in the country. Let us tell you that at present India’s share in the $600 billion space industry is very less. only two percent. It is expected to increase after the success of this mission.

India’s economy will get a boost

Nambi Narayan said that the success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ mission will be a big boost for the country’s economy along with space science and technology. He said that ‘Chandrayaan-2’ was successful in landing on the surface of the moon, but could not make a ‘soft landing’ due to some software and mechanical problems.

Chandrayaan-3 flight and Jharkhand: MECON’s team of 50 engineers designed the launching pad for ISRO