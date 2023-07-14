successful launching of chandrayaan 3 ritu of lucknow will make soft landing know who is ritu karidhal rjl

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Lucknow. Chandrayaan-3 was launched at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on 14 July 2023 at 2.35 pm. On August 23-24, a soft landing of Vikram Lander will be done on the south pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 was launched by ISRO on Friday. The whole country was eagerly waiting for this. The responsibility of landing it safely on the moon has been given on whose shoulders, it is none other than ‘Rocket Woman’ Ritu Karidhal of Lucknow. ‘Rocket Woman’ Ritu Karidhal was born in Rajajipuram, Lucknow. Did her early studies from St. Agnese Public School and Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya. BSc from Meenabad-based Mahila Vidyalaya Degree College and MSc in Physics from Lucknow University and PhD in Physics from LU. Got my paper published in six months. Ritu did MTech in Aero Science Engineering. Ritu moved to the Indian Institutes of Science Bangalore to pursue MTech in aerospace engineering. Please tell that Ritu Karidhal had joined ISRO in the year 1997. Ritu Karidhal’s first posting was given at UR Rao Satellite Center of ISRO.