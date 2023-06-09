Successful test of ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ amidst tension with China, know its specialty

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO)D R d o) successfully test-fired the new generation ballistic missile Agni Prime. Amidst tensions with China missile test Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. India has strengthened the weapon system of the country’s strategic importance by conducting tests.

Regarding the ballistic missile Agni Prime, officials said that the Strategic Forces Command of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has conducted the first ‘pre-induction’ (induction in the armed forces) of the missile with a strike range of 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers (km). before) tested. The Ministry of Defense said that the test met all the targets and thus paved the way for the induction of this weapon into the armed forces.

Missile test amid ongoing border dispute with China

This test of the missile has been done in the midst of the ongoing border dispute with China, which is important in many ways. The Defense Ministry said that the new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ was successfully test-fired by the DRDO on June 7 from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. This was the first night trial by a user after three successful developmental trials of the missile before its induction into the armed forces, validating its accuracy and reliability.

China made big expansion on LAC, satellite image revealed airfield, helipad and missile base

Let us discuss here that the whole of Asia including the far north region of China and some areas of Europe will come under the fire of Agni-5. From Agni-I to Agni-IV, the missiles range from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

Features of Agni Prime

1. Agni prime missile is a new generation missile of the Agni series.

The weight of this missile is 11000 kg. This missile has the capability to hit any target up to a distance of 2000 kms. One or multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) warheads can be installed on the 34.5 feet long missile. This missile can destroy multiple targets simultaneously.

