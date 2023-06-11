Such was the effect of Jharkhand bandh of students union in protest against 60-40 planning policy

Jharkhand closed in protest against the planning policy.

Vehicles were stopped at Phusro in Bokaro district. Bandh supporters also raised slogans.

Jharkhand closed in protest against the planning policy.

In Dhanbad also people supported the Jharkhand bandh of Jharkhand State Students Union.

Jharkhand closed in protest against the planning policy.

Demonstration on the road in Rajdhanwar with the slogan of 60-40 Nai Chalto.

Jharkhand closed in protest against the planning policy.

Bandh supporters blocked the road by burning tires on the highway in Bundu, adjacent to Ranchi.

Jharkhand closed in protest against the planning policy.

Devendra Mahato, who was leading the Jharkhand bandh, was detained by the police. Later released.

Jharkhand closed in protest against the planning policy.

Long queue of trucks due to Jharkhand bandh in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi.