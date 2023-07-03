Sudakshina Sarma: Bhupen Hazarika’s sister Sudakshina Sarma passed away, she was blessed by Mahatma Gandhi

Sudakshina Sarma Passes Away: Sudakshina Sarma, younger sister of eminent singer and Assamese veteran singer Bhupen Hazarika, passed away at the age of 89 after prolonged illness. Doctors gave this information. Sarma is survived by a daughter, while her husband singer Dilip Sarma and two sons have already passed away.

Sudakshina Sarma passed away

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sharma said Sarma was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on June 23 due to pneumonia and bedsores. was admitted. He told that the health of the singer was improving after which she was sent to the room, but on Saturday night her health suddenly deteriorated and she died on Monday morning at 8.25 am.

Chief Minister Hemant Biswa expressed grief

The official said that the famous singer had already announced to donate her eyes and body for medical research. His body will be taken to his residence for the last darshan of the family and well-wishers. He told that the formalities of handing over the body to GMCH would be completed later in the day. Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma said that she was a shining star in the cultural world of the state.

Hemant Biswa revived old memories

Hemant Biswa said, “She had enriched the world of music with her memorable performances and her demise is a great loss to the cultural and social sphere of the state.” Born as the fourth child in Assam’s famous Hazarika family, Assamese. Sarma started singing from a young age with his elder brother Bhupen Hazarika. At the age of nine, Sarma sang four songs for Gramophone Records in Calcutta (now Kolkata) under the leadership of noted cultural activist Bishnu Rawa of Assam.

Sudakshina Sarma gave her voice in these songs

He sang “E Joy Raghur Nandan” during Mahatma Gandhi’s last visit to the state in 1946. Gandhi blessed him and always asked him to sing. The eminent singer lent her voice for playback singing in several Assamese films including ‘Maniram Diwan’, ‘Chikmik Bijuli’, ‘Parghat’, ‘Abuj Bedona’ and ‘Hepa’. Apart from the songs of Assam, he has lent his voice to various styles of the state’s musical heritage, including ‘Borgeet’, ‘Kamarupi’, ‘Goalpariya’, ‘Bongeet’, ‘Biyanam’ and ‘Bihunam’. She married famous singer Dilip Sarma in Kolkata. The couple was known for their proficiency in Rabindra Sangeet and devoted their lives to various forms of folk, classical, and modern music. The couple was jointly awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the year 2002. Sarma’s two sons Rituparna and Rishiraj were also famous singers, who died in May this year.

Sudakshina sarma passes away Mahatma Gandhi