Sudan completed the revision of the agreement with the Russian Federation on the creation of a naval base

The Sudanese authorities have completed the revision of the agreement providing for the deployment of a Russian naval base in the country. This was reported on February 11 by the agency Associated Press with reference to officials of the country.

It is specified that Russia has fulfilled the conditions necessary for the conclusion of the agreement.

“They removed all our concerns. From the military side, the deal was approved, ”said one of the agency’s interlocutors.

On February 9, it became known that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on a visit to Sudan.

On the eve of February 8, Bloomberg reported that Lavrov’s visit to Sudan, which coincided with a trip to the country by EU and US ambassadors, came as a surprise to Western countries. The article noted that the timely appearance of the Russian diplomat indicates increased competition between the Kremlin and its opponents in Africa.

The agreement on the establishment of a Russian Navy post in Sudan was signed in December 2020. According to the terms of the document, Russia will be able to place no more than 300 personnel and no more than four ships on the base.

The contract was to be valid for 25 years and automatically extended for another 10 years, if neither party notifies the other party of its intention to terminate it a year before the expiration of the next period.

However, in June 2021, the Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Muhammad Osman al-Hussein, announced that his country intended to revise the agreement. Then Al-Hussein clarified the condition for the extension of the military agreement, namely, the definition of the benefits of the agreement for Sudan.

