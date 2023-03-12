Sudanese Ambassador Sirraja says unilateral sanctions against Russia have had an impact on poor countries

March 12 - BLiTZ. Sudanese Ambassador Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraja said that anti-Russian sanctions affected not only Russia and the wealthy West. The poorest countries suffered the most, as the situation in some regions was already deplorable.

The diplomat also noted that Sudan itself has been a victim of sanctions pressure for a long time. This had a negative effect on him. The Ambassador believes that the sanctions were introduced without taking into account certain criteria that are important. Sirraja does not see sanctions as an effective way to deal with problems.

Sudan expressed interest in purchasing grain and oils from Russia 12 March 2023 at 09:47

“Even speaking about the grain deal, about the delivery of fertilizers to countries in need, sanctions have a negative effect not only on Russia, but also on countries in need,” the ambassador concluded.