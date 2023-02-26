Sudden weight loss may indicate diabetes mellitus – AHF

February 26, 2023, 10:58 – BLiTZ – News Endocrinologist Oksana Mikhaleva told Gazeta.Ru that with some endocrine diseases, a person can lose weight dramatically.

According to her, in the first type of diabetes, there is a sharp weight loss that develops in children and adults. She explained that this is due to the development of dehydration, as well as the loss of water and glucose in the urine. “A person begins to drink a lot of fluid, but this does not compensate for the loss, and there is a sharp decrease in body weight,” the specialist added.

It is noted that in diabetes, the characteristic features of weight loss are the presence of thirst, weakness and dry mouth.

The endocrinologist clarified that a sharp weight loss can also speak of thyrotoxicosis: “In this disease, there is a sharp increase in the production of thyroid hormones, which causes a multiple increase in energy consumption,” Mikhaleva explained.

With thyrotoxicosis, trembling of the body and hands, a feeling of heat, increased heart rate, pain in the eyes and sleep disturbance can be observed, the expert continued.

The doctor warned that a person can lose weight dramatically with adrenal insufficiency: “The development of diffuse skin pigmentation is also characteristic, the skin becomes bronzed. Muscle weakness and a sharp decrease in blood pressure develop,” Oksana Mikhaleva concluded.

