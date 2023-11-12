Suella Braverman needs to deport a jihadist-terrorist and Hamas funder

According to popular British tabloid The Sun, a sympathizer of mega-terror outfit Hamas has been stripped of his UK visa for the crime of expressing support for the proscribed terror group. The foreign national was caught glorifying the Gaza-based butchers as well as the banned Palestine Islamic Jihad group.

He is the first to be stripped of his visa since Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick warned of the threat a fortnight ago.

The Sun said, Robert Jenrick told the newspaper, “There can be zero tolerance for visitors to the UK who abuse the privilege of a visa and endorse evil terrorist acts.

“To any individuals considering following suit in the coming days and weeks: be in no doubt that we will continue to revoke visas wherever required.

“We will not tolerate extremism on our streets”.

Jenrick wrote to police chiefs late last month warning that foreign nationals caught glorifying banned terror groups faced expulsion.

He said: “The opportunities that a UK visa affords an individual is a special privilege, not an automatic entitlement.

“Those that abuse that privilege by causing harm to the UK, our citizens or values forfeit the benefits conferred to them”.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that following publication of series of investigative reports in Blitz exposing notorious activities of a jihadist terrorist and Hamas patron, Europe’s leading and most-influential multi-media news channel EuroNews, through a report titled ‘Cryptocurrency, drugs, money laundering: a Hungarian thread in the funding of Hamas’ has further exposed dangerous activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, who after being deported from Hungary landed in the United Kingdom and sought asylum has been funding and promoting pro-Hamas and anti-Israel rallies in London has turned into a potential threat to Britain’s national security while in the recent past this jihadist terrorist threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh and termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a “terrorist group”, gave instigation against Hindus and branded RSS leaders as “top terrorists”.

This notorious jihadist terrorist has been plotting attacks on Israeli embassy as well as Jewish synagogues, homes and business establishments, while he also reportedly is plotting attacks on Jewish community members in Britain.

According to Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (TRAC), which is one of the most comprehensive compendiums of information and analysis of terrorist groups and activities in the world, jihadist Zulkarnain Saer Khan threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, a man with many names and several fake identities, after being expelled from Hungary on allegations of “suspicious” activities, fled to Britain and sought asylum with false claims of “a victim of political vengeance”.

According to a credible source, during his stay in Hungary Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Zulkarnain Sami, alias Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat alias Tanvir was running illegal hundi (hawala) businesses under the garb of operating restaurants. He also was actively involved with transnational drug and human trafficking cartels and was linked to Lebanese Hezbollah.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was bearing Bangladeshi passport number EG0092902 (date of issue May 22, 2020). His birth ID number is 19830007842012539. Sami also possesses 3 more Bangladeshi passports number B1765649, BJ050260, AC5075647. His driving license number is DK-0014714L00009. His Hungarian ID card number is 000529284. His second wife’s name is Aditia Firoza Khan, Passport number BJ0520244.

Despite the fact that the father’s name is Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat is Mohammed Abdul Baset Khan., in his passports Sami has on-purpose changed his father’s name to “Colonel Wasit Khan” with the ulterior motive of dodging law enforcing agencies from getting hold of his criminal records.

According to information, back in 2001, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was caught by the Military Police while entering Dhaka Cantonment wearing the uniform of an army Colonel. Later he was released after giving a written bond.

Prior to fleeing Bangladesh for Hungary, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was arrested on July 21, 2006 in Bangladesh on charges of cheating local businessmen under false identity of an officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A criminal case number 43, dated 21.07.2006 was lodged against him under sections 140, 170, 171, 419, 465, 467, 469 and 472 of the Bangladesh Penal Code.

On May 20, 2022, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat established a company named ‘SAMS INC LTD’ in the United Kingdom. Company number 13411356. The proposed registered office address of this company is: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom EC1V 2NX. Main reason behind establishment of ‘SAMS INC LTD’ is to shift his illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, money-laundering and maintaining connections with various terrorist outfits from Hungary to the United Kingdom and work in favor of Iranian proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.

Zulkarnain Sami, who has been running series of criminal activities including extortion by false proclaiming as a correspondent of Israeli newspaper Haaretz as well analyst for Qatari-broadcast network Al Jazeera and team member of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has been already exposed by Blitz for his connections with transnational drug and weapon trafficking rackets as well as terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.