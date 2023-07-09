Suffer from Kalsarp Dosh in the horoscope, worship Lord Shiva in this way in Sawan, know the symptoms of Sarp Dosh

Kalsarp Dosha: In the month of Savan, there is a very important time for the prevention of Kalsarp Dosh. Worshiping Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan reduces Kalsarp Dosh. In Indian astrology, Rahu is considered to be in the shape of the head of a snake and Ketu is considered to be in the shape of a tail. Both these planets are retrograde when all the planets of the horoscope are lying between Rahu and Ketu, it is called Kalsarp Dosh. Such a horoscope is considered to be a horoscope with Kalsarp Yog. The person born in this birth always suffers from many troubles and sorrows due to statehood, job, business wealth, family and children etc.

The main symptoms of Kaal Sarp Dosh are

Occurrence of any kind of obstacle in childhood. Means occurrence of incident-accident, injury, illness etc.

Obstruction in academic studies or leaving studies midway. Lack of interest in studies or any such financial or physical obstacle that may create hindrance in studies.

Delay in marriage is also a symptom of Kalsarp Dosha. If such a situation is seen then definitely it should be worshipped. Along with this, due to this defect, the situation of divorce also arises before and after marriage.

Absence of a child and even if a child is born, there is an obstacle in its progress.

Being cheated by family and associates, especially such people whom you have done good to.

If a member of the house is ill for a long time and is unable to recover, the cause of the disease is not known.

Incidents and accidents keep happening every day.

If there is a problem in employment or if there is employment then there will be no blessings.

Due to this defect, some or the other problems keep arising in the women of the house.

Everyday discord in the house. Loss of family unity.

Obstacle arising during auspicious works in the family.

If someone in the family has had miscarriage or premature death, then this is also a symptom of Kalsarp Dosh.

An outbreak of evil spirits on a member of the house or irritation in the mind throughout the day.

There are many common symptoms of not getting desired success in work even after hard work, due to which Kalsarp can be detected in the horoscope.

Know the types of Kalsarp Yoga

anant kalsarp yoga

When Rahu is situated in the first house and Ketu is in the seventh house of the horoscope. The people suffering from this defect have to face problems in marriage. This yoga is also the cause of diseases, as well as there is a possibility of mental illness.

Kulik Kaal Sarp Yog

When Rahu is situated in the second house of the horoscope and Ketu is situated in the eighth house. The natives suffering from this dosha suffer physical problems, due to this dosha they may have to face difficulties in married life along with bad health.

Vasuki Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the third house and Ketu in the ninth house of the horoscope, due to this yoga, the natives have to face many types of problems, this yoga brings problems related to job and employment in the life of the native.

Shankhpal Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the fourth house and Ketu in the tenth house of the horoscope. Due to this yoga, there are chances of the native to get involved in bad deeds. In this defect, a person falls in bad company and does bad things and makes his life miserable. Such people get addicted to stealing.

Padma Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the fifth house and Ketu is in the eleventh house in the horoscope. Due to this yoga, the native has to face problems related to children.

Mahapadma Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the sixth house and Ketu in the twelfth house of the horoscope. This defect is also painful for the native. In this, husband and wife have to stay away from each other. The people suffering from this are not able to get any benefit even after staying abroad for a long time.

Takshak Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the seventh house and Ketu in the first house of the horoscope. Due to this yoga, the weight of the natives increases, the height decreases and excessive obesity also occurs, mental weakness is also its main symptom.

Karkotak Kalsarp Yog

When Rahu is in the eighth house and Ketu is in the second house in the horoscope. The people suffering from this yoga have to face physical diseases in their childhood. Along with this, such people face difficulties in getting a job. There is loss in business also. As a result of this yoga, the native has to face hardships since childhood. They sometimes do not get the love of their parents.

Shankhchud Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the ninth house and Ketu is situated in the third house of the horoscope, the natives suffering from this yoga suffer from Pitra Dosh. Due to this defect, there is an eclipse in the fate of the person. All his attempts fail. Success is not achieved in any work.

fatal kalsarp yoga

When Rahu is situated in the tenth house and Ketu is situated in the fourth house in the horoscope. According to its name, this yoga is fatal for the natives. Due to this yoga discord prevails in the household life. Along with this, difficulties have to be faced in the job. The relation with the parents of such a person is not good. When this defect prevails, the parent of the native dies.

Vishdhar Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the eleventh house and Ketu in the fifth house of the horoscope. Due to this yoga, a person gets involved in illegal activities. Such people have to face problems related to eyes and heart. Such a person has to go here and there again and again due to job and employment. There is no stability in his life.

Sheshnag Kalsarp Yoga

When Rahu is situated in the twelfth house and Ketu is situated in the sixth house in the birth chart. This yoga is more dangerous than other Kaal Sarp yogas. In this yoga, a person has to face hidden enemies and mental disturbance remains. This defect motivates the person to commit suicide.

Remedies for Kalsarp Dosha

1. Chant Rahu and Ketu hymns and mantras.

Recite Sarp Mantra or Sarp Gayatri and Nag Stotra. Recite mantras and hymns of Mansa Devi. Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Do Pradosh fast and Rudrabhishek.

