Suhana Khan Birthday: You would hardly know these things about Suhana Khan, bold pictures rock

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is one of the most loved star kids. Whenever she shares a picture on social media, her posts go viral on the internet.

Today Suhana Khan has turned 23 years old. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also with him in this film.

There were reports in the past that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating each other. Both are often seen together in parties. Although it has not been confirmed yet.

Suhana Khan has a strong fan-following on social media. He has 3.8 million followers on Instagram. The photo of the actress goes viral on social media within minutes.

Suhana Khan rules the internet with her glamorous looks. Sometimes in short dress and sometimes in bold avatar, Suhana shares photos. On which the fans comment fiercely.

Before venturing into the world of showbiz, Suhana has proved herself as an actress. Recently, Suhana grabbed headlines after bagging her first international brand endorsement.