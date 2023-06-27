Suhana Khan’s big project, will work with father Shah Rukh Khan, this update came out

The year 2023 is very special for Shahrukh Khan. King Khan’s film Pathan bombed at the box office. This year, two films of Shah Rukh are in the pipeline, about which the fans are very excited. The shooting of his next two films Jawan and Danki is going on. Apart from this, actor’s daughter Suhana Khan is also going to debut in Bollywood with The Archies. Now there is news that King Khan and Suhana will be seen together in the same project.

Suhana Khan got a big project

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling Suhana Khan is quite popular on social media. Recently the trailer of his film The Archies was released. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Suhana has a big project in hand. His debut film The Archies will be an OTT release and his big screen release will be with his father Shah Rukh Khan. Although the title of this film has not been revealed yet. Shah Rukh will co-produce the film with his ‘Pathan’ director Siddharth Anand. It will be produced under his company Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Suhana Khan has graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2022 with a degree in acting. The starkid signed Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies a few years back and the film will soon hit the streaming platform. The trailer of the film was launched last week at Netflix’s event Tudem in Brazil. Even before becoming an actor, Suhana has a lot of brand endorsement offers.

Shahrukh Khan answered the fan’s question

Recently during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan “Sir chaiyya chaiyya chants welcomed Modi ji in America… what do you want to say about this?” Responding to this, he wrote, “Wish I was there to dance on it… But I think they won’t let the train in??!!!”