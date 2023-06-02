Sultanpur: Yogi government will file an appeal against the acquittal of Gayatri Prajapati, know what is the matter

Sultanpur: former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati The difficulties may increase again. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to file an appeal against the acquittal of Gayatri Prajapati in the case of code of conduct violation.

For this, the Law Department of the Government has directed Special Public Prosecutor of MP MLA Court Kalika Prasad Mishra to file an appeal. After this, an appeal will soon be filed in the court opposing the acquittal of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

Special Public Prosecutor Kalika Prasad Mishra told that the government was informed about the acquittal of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in the past. Instructions have been issued by the government on this. According to this, after studying the allegations, evidence and the decision of the court closely, an appeal will be filed in the competent court within the stipulated time.

According to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey, Special Judge Yogesh Yadav of Sultanpur’s MP MLA Court acquitted the former minister in the case of violation of code of conduct on April 7 due to lack of evidence.

During the assembly elections in 2012, the then Amethi Kotwal Amarendra Nath Bajpai had filed a case against Samajwadi Party candidate Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on January 28, accusing him of breaking the rules by taking out a procession against the law during the filing of nomination. The matter regarding this was in the court, in which Gayatri Prasad Prajapati got the benefit of lack of evidence.

Gayatri Prajapati, who was the mining minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, is serving a life sentence in a gang rape case. In November last year, the MP MLA court sentenced three people, including Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of two lakh rupees on each of the convicts.

On February 18, 2017, on the orders of the Supreme Court, a case was registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and others in police station Gautam Palli for gangrape, threats to life and property and under POCSO law.

