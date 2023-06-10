Summer havoc: Buses, autos and e-rickshaws do not get passengers from 9 am to 4 pm, AC sales break record

The heat of summer is increasing in Bihar. On Saturday, the temperature of the capital Patna reached around 44 degrees. The roads looked deserted due to the scorching sun during the day. The number of passengers in buses, autos and e-rickshaws has decreased by almost 50 percent. The situation is that from 9 am to 4 pm, very few people came out of their homes. There has been a decline in the revenue of the city bus. However, passengers are received only after 4 pm. A bus owner had an income of 4 thousand per day after deducting all the expenses, which has come down to 2 thousand.

Operation of inter-district buses also affected

District Motor Federation spokesperson Kameshwar Mahato told that the passengers who meet before 9 am are met only after 4 pm. Many bus owners do not even complete their trips in the afternoon due to non-availability of passengers. The situation is such that sometimes passengers of half to a dozen buses have to be sent in one bus. Due to the heat, the vehicle owner is facing a lot of loss. The number of passengers going to other districts during the day has reduced considerably. In such a situation, the operators are canceling the operation of many buses.

ac sales broke the record of three years

AC sales are getting maximum in the market. According to the shopkeepers, this time the record of the last three years has been broken. The amount of ACs that have been sold in seven days was not done in the summer season so far. Due to the increase in the sale of ACs, the estimates of the shopkeepers also failed, many companies do not have stock of AC models out. Apart from this, there is a boom in the sale of coolers. According to the shopkeepers, the entire month of June is the season of AC and cooler. Till now the electronic market is on boom with the sale of these two products. Pramod Jajodia, a seller of electronic products, said that the sale of ACs is at its peak. No shopkeeper had expected that there would be so much sale. The scorching heat has forced people to buy ACs. Those people who had not planned to buy AC in advance, those people have also bought AC.

