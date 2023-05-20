Summer Holiday: In place of 28 in Dhanbad’s BBMKU, summer vacation will be for only this many days

Summer Holiday in BBMKU: Binod Bihari Mahato Koyalanchal University will now have only 20 days of summer vacations. The University has revised its holiday calendar. Accordingly, there will be summer vacation from June 1. Earlier this holiday was to be for 28 days from 22 May to 19 June. This reduction in the holidays in the university has been done after the intervention of the Governor. Revised calendar will be released on Saturday.

Durgapuja holiday also cut

The University has curtailed the Durga Puja vacation to be held in October. This year only six days holiday will be given for Durga Puja. This reduction in leave has also been done after the intervention of the Raj Bhavan. The first eight days holiday is declared in the calendar of the university. Now this too will be amended. You will get two days less leave than the declared days. There will be no reduction in Diwali and Chhath holidays. There will be a holiday of 12 days for both these festivals.

Teacher’s union protested

The University Teachers Association has opposed the cut in summer vacation. Regarding this, the representatives of BBMKU Teachers Association submitted a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Prof. Shukdev Bhoi. BBMKUTA President Dr RK Tiwari was leading the delegation. General Secretary Dr. Himanshu Shekhar Chowdhary said: The letter issued from the Governor-cum-Chancellor’s Secretariat is against the provisions of the Jharkhand University Act 2000 and UGC Regulation 2018 (approved by the Jharkhand government) and the service conditions of teachers. PG Teachers Association President Dr. Bhagwan Pathak, Secretary Dr. Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Spokesperson Dr. Jitendra Aryan and other teachers were present on the occasion.

Summer Vacation 2023: Summer vacation will start in Jharkhand from this day, see full details )Summer Holiday date