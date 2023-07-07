‘Summer is over, let the Janganga flow freely’, tweets Priyanka Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi’s plea was rejected

congress leader Rahul Gandhi Has not got relief from the Gujarat High Court. The court rejected the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi for a stay on the sentence. After this, the reaction of Congress leaders is continuously coming to the fore. congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi After the Gujarat High Court dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea in a criminal defamation case related to his “Modi surname” remark, Vadra on Friday alleged that the arrogant dispensation was trying every trick to suppress the truth.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that in order to divert attention from the questions related to the interests of the public, the central government is resorting to discrimination, price, punishment. He tweeted quoting an excerpt from Ramdhari Singh’s ‘Dinkar’ poem, “Summer is remaining, let the Janganga wave freely, let the peaks sink and the crowns flow away, if there is rocky high ground, we will break it, beat it flat.” Will not leave the land without summer, summer is left, let’s shower arrows of lights, the black chain of inequality will fall in pieces.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the interests of the people.

Priyanka Gandhi said that Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the truth and the interests of the people in front of this arrogant government. Arrogant power wants that questions of public interest should not be raised, arrogant power wants that questions that improve the lives of the people of the country should not be raised, arrogant power wants that they should not be asked questions on inflation, nothing on employment of youth There should be no voice for the welfare of the farmers, there should be no talk of the rights of women, the question of honor of the laborers should not be raised.

"Summer is left, let the Janganga wave freely, let the two peaks sink and the crowns be swept away Is it a rocky high ground? So will break it Will not leave the land of summer without beating the plane"Mr. Rahul Gandhi Ji, this egoistic power…

The government is trying every trick to suppress the truth.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the arrogant government is trying every trick to suppress the truth, it is using price, price, punishment, discrimination, deceit, hypocrisy to distract from the questions related to the interests of the public. But, in front of truth, satyagraha and the power of the people, neither the arrogance of power nor the veil of lies over the truth will last long. He said that Rahul Gandhi ji has put the light of the questions related to the interests of the public in front of this arrogant power.

Rahul Gandhi ready to pay any cost

Priyanka Gandhi said that Rahul Gandhi is ready to pay any cost for this and despite all the attacks and tactics of the arrogant BJP government, like a true patriot, he has not shied away from raising questions related to the public. The duty of sharing the pain of the public is standing on the path. Truth will win. The voice of the public will win.