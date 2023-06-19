Summer Solstice 2023, Longest Day Of The Year: Know when is the longest day of the year, why is this day so special

Summer Solstice 2023, Longest Day Of The Year: June 21 is the longest day of the year 2023, so this night will be the shortest. Actually today the Sun will be vertical on the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere, due to which this incident will happen. There will come a time in the afternoon when you will not be able to see your shadow. You can see this unique phenomenon with the cone instrument in the observatories.

Why is June 21 called the biggest day of the year?

Generally day and night are of 12-12 hours in a year. But the longest day of the year is not 12 but 14 hours long. From this day the nights start getting shorter and the days start getting longer. From this day the days start getting longer and the nights shorter in all the countries present in the Northern Hemisphere.

Does the shadow leave you?

Your shadow leaves you when the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer. Do not panic during this. This is a normal process of the earth.

It takes longer for these countries

The day of June 21 is the longest especially for the people of those countries or parts who live in the northern part of the equator. Russia, North America, Europe, Asia, half of Africa come in this. If we understand this thing technically, then it happens when the rays of the sun fall directly on the Tropic of Cancer. On these days the energy received by this part of the earth from the sun is 30 percent more.

Yoga Day is also celebrated on this day.

It is worth noting that nine years before this day, the then Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to celebrate Vishwa Yoga Diwan on this day keeping this special day in mind. According to the Indian tradition, after the summer solstice, the Sun is in Dakshinayan. It is believed that the time of Sun Dakshinayan is beneficial for attaining spiritual achievements. For this reason, International Yoga Day started being celebrated on 21st June.