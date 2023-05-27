Summer Special Train: Operation of special train between Barauni and Anand Vihar from today, see schedule

Summer Special Train: In view of the extra rush of passengers during the summer vacation, the Railways has decided to operate several special trains. Out of these, 36 pairs of summer special trains have been informed so far. Along with this, till now 10 one-way specials have been made operational for passengers opening or passing through the jurisdiction of East Central Railway.

Summer Special for Anand Vihar

Poomre’s CPRO Virendra Kumar said that for the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to run 05231/05232 Barauni-Anand Vihar-Barauni summer special between Barauni and Anand Vihar via Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur-Chhapra.

Will open from Muzaffarpur on Sunday and Thursday

Virender Kumar informed that 05231 Barauni-Anand Vihar Summer Special will leave Barauni at 16.00 hrs on every Sunday and Thursday from Sunday till June 29, stopping at Samastipur at 16.55 hrs, Muzaffarpur at 17.55 hrs, Hajipur at 19.00 hrs and will reach Anand Vihar at 13.30 hrs the next day, while returning ME 05232 Anand Vihar – Barauni Summer Special will leave Anand Vihar at 16.15 hrs on every Monday & Friday from Monday to June 30, next day stopping Hajipur at 12.25 hrs, Muzaffarpur at 13.20 hrs & Samastipur at 14.25 hrs and reach Barauni at 15.50 hrs.

Train will stop at these stations

In up and down direction, this special train will stop at Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra as well as Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad stations. This special train will have five third air-conditioned class, six sleeper class and eight general class coaches. Along with this, Leelan will not be supplied in the air-conditioned coaches of this train.